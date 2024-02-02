Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,249,821 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 666,269 shares.The stock last traded at $117.51 and had previously closed at $118.71.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Energy ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,756 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,246.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 518.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,316,000 after purchasing an additional 888,536 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,385,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after purchasing an additional 293,759 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

