Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after buying an additional 200,697 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after buying an additional 105,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,909,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

