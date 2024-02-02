Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Position Reduced by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 483.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of VNQI opened at $40.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.35. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $45.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.5914 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $6.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.60%.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

