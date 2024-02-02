Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $112.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $113.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

