Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,964,000 after purchasing an additional 559,528 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,943,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,489,000 after purchasing an additional 84,421 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $112.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.19. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $113.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

