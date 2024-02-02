Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Lifted by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,954 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after purchasing an additional 318,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,551,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,036,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $500.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $343.39 and a 1-year high of $513.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.66.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.