Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Athena Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 385.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $224.75 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.63 and a 1 year high of $225.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.79.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

