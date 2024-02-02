Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 5.0% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK traded up $5.57 on Friday, hitting $275.65. 225,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,773. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $182.31 and a 12 month high of $275.79. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.87 and its 200-day moving average is $243.69.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

