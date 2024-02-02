Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.2% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.15. The company had a trading volume of 298,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,069. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

