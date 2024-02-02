Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Warwick Investment Management Inc.

Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $77.24. 2,602,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,878,217. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

