Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Cut by Forbes Financial Planning Inc.

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.34. The company had a trading volume of 190,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,010. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.07. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

