Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $452.32. 1,838,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,244,780. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $433.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.70. The firm has a market cap of $361.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $452.55.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

