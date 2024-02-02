Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.77. 1,829,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,467. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $190.18 and a 12-month high of $245.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

