Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $836,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $243.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.18 and a 1-year high of $244.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.