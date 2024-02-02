Velas Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $53.55 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $53.55 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00084121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00029813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00021217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,552,303,043 coins and its circulating supply is 2,552,303,040 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

