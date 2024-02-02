Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,548,417 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $115,004,000 after purchasing an additional 201,288 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.8% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 125,478 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,751 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,591,000 after purchasing an additional 79,459 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 17,992 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Barclays increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.62.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

VZ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,328,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,955,273. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $177.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

