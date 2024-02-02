Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Sold by SMH Capital Advisors Inc.

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,815,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VCTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.45. 54,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.99. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $35.49.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $209.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.49 million. On average, research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

