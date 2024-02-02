Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 151,212 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,573,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,111,000 after buying an additional 1,336,886 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $285,013,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,597,000 after buying an additional 48,902 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,434,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,377,000 after buying an additional 306,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $981,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,746,656.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,162 shares in the company, valued at $41,746,656.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,764 shares of company stock worth $3,233,509 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.15.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.7 %

BMRN stock opened at $88.74 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $116.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $581.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

