Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,463 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Monroe Capital worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 881,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,162 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 214,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 29.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $7.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.06 million, a P/E ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.07. Monroe Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.62%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 625.04%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

