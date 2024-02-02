Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $542,000 Stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 31,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 130,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 21,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EFT stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

