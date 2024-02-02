Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $379,000 in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,073,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 148,135 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 79,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQI opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $10.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.0403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

