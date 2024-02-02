Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.98. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 346.33% and a negative net margin of 154.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

