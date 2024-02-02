Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOLD. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $12.67 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.61% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The business had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff Castelli sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $231,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 359,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 55,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $683,841.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 782,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,671,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Castelli sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $231,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,529 shares of company stock worth $3,369,193 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOLD. Morgan Stanley upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

