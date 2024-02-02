Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 129 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in Biogen by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $247.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.86 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion and a PE ratio of 24.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.09.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.17.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

