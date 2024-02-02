Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 272 Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,953 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Natural Resource Partners were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter worth $83,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRP stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.36. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $102.00.

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.37 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 57.15% and a return on equity of 44.61%.

In other news, Director Paul B. Murphy, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $222,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,929.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

