Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 3,559 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5,966.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of IRWD opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.65. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 220.24% and a positive return on equity of 112.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.