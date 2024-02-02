Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 961 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,411,000 after purchasing an additional 605,747 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,088,000 after purchasing an additional 521,564 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,846,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,772,000 after purchasing an additional 285,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,575,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.98. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 25,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $1,292,314.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 25,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $1,292,314.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $322,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,028.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,504 shares of company stock worth $10,188,239. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

