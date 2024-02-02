Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $319.00 Price Target at Barclays

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $304.00 to $319.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on V. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $277.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.77. Visa has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $279.99. The stock has a market cap of $508.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $22,738,021 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

