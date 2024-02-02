Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) fell 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.20 and last traded at $27.56. 882,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,433,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on VNO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

See Also

