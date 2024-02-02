W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Raised to $93.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $81.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.56.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $85.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,772,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 94,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

