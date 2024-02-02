Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,225,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275,994 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.58% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $153,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,151.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $49,058,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBD. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.2 %

WBD stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. 3,296,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,160,254. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

