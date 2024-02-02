Warwick Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.42. 268,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,046. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.88 and a 200 day moving average of $197.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.