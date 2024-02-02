Warwick Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $152.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,283. The company has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $152.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.99 and a 200 day moving average of $143.36.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

