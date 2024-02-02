Warwick Investment Management Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.80. 88,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,758. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $173.63 and a one year high of $227.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.79.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

