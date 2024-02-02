Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on WFRD shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Weatherford International

Weatherford International Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

WFRD stock opened at $87.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Weatherford International has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $102.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.78.

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $1,534,853.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,726.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weatherford International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,284,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,675,000 after purchasing an additional 191,855 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.