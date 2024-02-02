WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.960-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.800-4.900 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $81.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 373.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.