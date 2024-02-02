WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of WEC traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,199. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average is $83.88. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $99.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $234,348,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 373.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.92.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

