Wedbush Boosts Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Price Target to $33.00

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wedbush from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.98% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.26. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 14.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $386.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.71 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

