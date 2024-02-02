Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Inozyme Pharma Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ INZY opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 16.36 and a quick ratio of 16.36. Inozyme Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $7.33.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INZY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,402 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 324,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiency, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

