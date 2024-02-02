Wedbush Weighs in on LendingClub Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for LendingClub in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LendingClub’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $8.68 on Friday. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $951.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

