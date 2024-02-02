WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03).

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$204.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.92 million.

