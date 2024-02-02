Wells Fargo & Company Raises Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Price Target to $30.50

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.50 to $30.50 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BXSL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

BXSL stock opened at $28.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $29.11. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.47.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 52.89%. The business had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 109,075 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 57,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 16,852 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 49,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

