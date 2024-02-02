Wells Fargo & Company Raises Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $158.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.33.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $142.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $147.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.65%.

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 40,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $679,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

