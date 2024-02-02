Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their equal weight rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $72.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE:WAL opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.22. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,022,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,724,000 after purchasing an additional 74,824 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,829,000 after purchasing an additional 402,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,315,000 after purchasing an additional 601,129 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,855 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

