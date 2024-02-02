Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 4.3% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $50,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $6.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $428.83. The company had a trading volume of 28,323,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,692,066. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $285.19 and a 52 week high of $429.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $405.76 and its 200-day moving average is $382.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.