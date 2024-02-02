Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after acquiring an additional 340,954 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after purchasing an additional 318,692 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3,301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 172,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,324,000 after purchasing an additional 167,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 336,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,804,000 after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $5.81 on Friday, reaching $506.09. 236,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,055. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $480.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.66. The company has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $343.39 and a twelve month high of $513.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

