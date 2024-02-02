Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,294 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 34,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

PTNQ stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.22. 16,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,153. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.44 and its 200-day moving average is $63.48. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.75 and a 12 month high of $67.22.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.9607 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

