Western Wealth Management LLC Has $17.16 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $17,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.53. The stock had a trading volume of 163,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,326. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average of $76.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $69.70 and a 52-week high of $81.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.4313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

