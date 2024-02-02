Western Wealth Management LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 256.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,129 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 120,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 38,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $790,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.40. 40,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,556. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.43 and its 200 day moving average is $81.32. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

