Western Wealth Management LLC Has $6.54 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,226 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $84.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,439 shares. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day moving average is $79.49.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

